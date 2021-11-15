Farah launches collaboration with Urban Outfitters

Menswear brand Farah has teamed up with Urban Outfitters to launch a collaborative collection for autumn/winter 2021 that reworks hero pieces from its archives.

The collection includes Farah’s ‘Ladbroke’ trouser, the original 70s slacks, which started the brand featuring details such as the 45° angle pocket, the double belt loop and the poly twill in an authentic Farah check design.

Other classic silhouettes making a return include the ‘Maida Tricot’ track top has been recreated in the same authentic fabric and the ‘Westbourne’ knitted polo keeps its original pointelle cable.

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters/Farah

The collaboration also sees the re-issue of the ‘Holland’ shirt in the 70s original stripes of brown and beige and the ‘Acton’ cardigan has been reimagined in new colours.

“For this exclusive collaboration we reimagined Farah’s archive to design a collection that feels fresh for today,” explains an Urban Outfitters menswear buyer spokesperson in the press release. “Farah’s association with music and the prominent subcultures of the 70s inspired us to recreate iconic styles from the brand’s heritage.”

The Farah archive collaboration for Urban Outfitters is available for pre-order with prices ranging from 60 to 75 pounds.

