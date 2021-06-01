Farah menswear collaborates with SoccerBible

Farah has collaborated with SoccerBible to champion the “eclectic nature of football” with a spring/summer 2021 collection.

The ‘Unity’ collection has been inspired by many nuances of European countries, from pub carpets to military camo, to “mix football and fashion with a subtle and considered approach,” explains Farah in a statement.

Alongside bespoke pieces highlighting Europe’s great football nations - England, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, there are also two T-shirts illustrating all nations.

Highlights include the England design inspired by the graphic carpets and bold décor of a traditional English pub, while Germany is represented by its Brutalist architecture with block features, and Scotland explores the Argyle pattern with the diamond design reinvented on polo shirts with colours referencing previously worn away-kits.

Mark McCann, brand director at Farah, said: “Farah’s collaboration with Soccerbible has seamlessly connected two brands with values rooted in both heart and heritage. Celebrating the expressive colour and community of football gave us the opportunity to revisit and rework pieces from the Farah archives. ‘The Unity Collection’ champions global togetherness and after the challenges of the last year, the spirit to unite carries such significance, for us all.”

Image: courtesy of Farah

Image: courtesy of Farah