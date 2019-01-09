Farfetch and Byronesque re-issue Vexed Generation

Farfetch has joined forces with Byronesque, the authority in contemporary-vintage fashion, to re-issue an 11-piece menswear collection from Vexed Generation, designed by Adam Thorpe and Joe Hunter.

The label from the ‘90s became known for activism through fashion and was inspired by distrust of the state with Thorpe and Hunter designing garments to allow people to voice their concerns, provoke debate and provide utility to address their effects.

Byronesque has worked closely with Vexed Generation to create the capsule collection of pieces that are replicas of the originals, which includes the ‘Ninja Hood’ that both masks the wearer’s identity from unregulated CCTV cameras and can be fitted with a filter to clean urban air and the ‘Vexed Parka’ that parodies police riot gear.

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch said in a statement: “We are thrilled to launch this collection in collaboration with Byronesque. They have worked closely with Vexed Generation to ensure that this capsule remains true to the original designs, resulting in a collection that we are sure will resonate with our global customers.”

Gill Linton, chief executive and editor-in-chief at Byronesque added: “Farfetch is unique in that they provide an influential global platform for Vexed Generation to share their social commentary and reignite today’s vexed generation at a time when it matters most. While at the same time, supporting independent thought and creativity.”

Vexed Generation will launch globally exclusively on Farfetch.com.

Images: courtesy of Farfetch