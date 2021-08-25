Farfetch launches ‘pre-order’ to minimise fashion waste

Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch is launching ‘pre-order’, a new service providing consumers with “early access” to the newest products throughout the season.

‘Pre-order’ aims to minimise fashion waste by only making what has been already sold and will initially launch with 10 brands, including Nanushka, Balenciaga, Khaite, Off-White, Palm Angels, Dolce and Gabbana, Casablanca, Nicholas Kirkwood, and Oscar de la Renta.

Many of the brands are launching pre-order for the very first time through Farfetch, with further brands set to be added monthly.

New ‘pre-order’ styles will be available to shop monthly and will ship to consumers approximately four weeks after purchase.

Key styles available to pre-order include a vibrant red padded coat from Khaite, Balenciaga platform shoes, a Palm Angels mini tote bag, a cardi-coat by Dolce and Gabbana, an Off-White tomboy leather jacket and matching tailored leather shorts, hiking boots by Nicholas Kirkwood and a floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta midi dress.

The proposition aims to elevate customers experience and build customer engagement, explains Farfetch, whilst positioning the platform as the place to access the latest products – even before they’re available to the wider retail market.

‘Pre-order’ is part of the wider Positively Farfetch initiative and to reiterate the conscious efforts behind the service, the launch campaign has been made carbon neutral. Not a single sample was shipped for the campaign and influencers will be using digital assets to ‘wear’ pre-order styles.

