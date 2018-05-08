Farfetch launches watches and jewellery hub

Farfetch is moving into hard luxury with the launch of its watches and jewellery hub, which will include Chopard, De Beers, Pomellato and Ulysse Nardin all launching exclusive pieces with the e-commerce platform.

Launching today, May 8, the fine watch hub and the fine jewellery hub will be available across its different language sites, shipping to nearly 150 delivery countries, and will include five fine watch partners and five fine jewellery partners.

The watch partners are Bell and Ross, Girard-Perregaux, Tag Heuer, Ulysse Nardin and Zenith, who will sit alongside jewellery partners Chopard, David Yurman, De Beers, Pomellato and Tiffany and Co, all of which will be available on the Farfetch marketplace for the first time.

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be launching hard luxury on Farfetch with such an incredible line-up of brand partners. This move is a natural extension to the unrivalled range we already offer lovers of fashion around the world.

Farfetch explains in a press release that the hub will offer a “fresh, un-intimidating and non traditional take on high jewellery and watches” by adding a “playfulness” to the category through “inspirational creative”.

Belloli, added: “At Farfetch we have a broad customer base who love to express their individuality through fashion and accessories that are exceptionally designed. With our launch into hard luxury and the fresh and playful approach we’re taking to the category, we’re looking forward to delighting existing lovers of watches and jewellery with new and hard-to-find items that are beautifully crafted, and letting people who want to experiment with hard luxury for the first time find the perfect piece just for them.”

This is the latest expansion push for Farfetch, earlier this month it launched in the Middle East , and in March it formed a “strategic partnership” with Harvey Nichols by adding the luxury department store to its marketplace.

Images: courtesy of Farfetch