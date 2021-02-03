Farfetch partners with Nataal to “champion Black creativity”

Farfetch is launching a partnership with Nataal, the leading global multimedia brand celebrating contemporary fashion, beauty, visual arts, music and culture from Africa and its diaspora, as part of its commitment to give more space to Black-owned brands, boutiques and creatives.

The year-long partnership will see Farfetch working with Nataal and their community of change-makers to create content that supports their talent, as well as bring Nataal’s vision to a global audience.

The first iteration of the partnership launches on February 3, as part of Farfetch’s celebration of US Black History Month, and is brought to life through a collaboration with Balmain and their creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

The editorial, captured by photographer Kenny Germé and stylist Edem Dossou, is inspired by Rousteing’s Black style icons. It showcases how the ground-breaking spirit of these icons remains an enduring influence on modern luxury today.

Nataal creative director, Marie Gomis-Trezise, said in a statement: “It was important for us to share this opportunity with Kenny and Edem, two Black artists in Paris who have brought their unique gaze to this story alongside a diverse creative team. We hope this project opens doors for more young Black French artists to work with luxury houses in future.”

Images: courtesy of Farfetch