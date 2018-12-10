Farfetch partners with Syte to enhance app

Visual AI start-up, Syte is partnering with Farfetch to power its new in-app visual search feature on iOS, as part of luxury retail platform’s strategy to implement new technologies to enhance customer experience.

The new ‘See it, Snap it, Shop it’ feature within the Farfetch app aims to help customers to interact and engage with day-to-day style inspiration they come across, whether that’s a screenshot from social media, a photo of a friend’s closet, or a favourite blogger. The app then analyses the images uploaded and matches the spotted style with either the exact item or similar pieces available on Farfetch for users to browse and buy.

In a statement, Farfetch said that implementation of visual search on its app was the next step to “creating a cohesive retail environment”.

Sara Wood, Farfetch vice president product added in a press release: “By implementing the visual search feature we want to offer customers more options for enhanced fashion discovery across all our touch points and our customers have responded really positively so far.

“Visual search is the ultimate connection between on and offline inspiration. By allowing our customers to show us what they are interested in we gain a deeper understanding of their needs, are able to inspire them with fashion based on what they are looking for, and enable a more personalised shopping experience.”

Ofer Fryman, Syte’s co-founder and chief executive explained that accuracy was key while building Syte’s visual search technology: “We have seen a direct correlation between accuracy and user satisfaction. If a user uploads their first image and finds exactly what they are looking for along with a selection of other similar items, they are immediately aware of the value and become loyal users of visual search. Technology like this has the potential to improve experience exponentially.”

Image: courtesy of Syte