Farfetch teams up with Off-White for latest Beat collaboration

Luxury online retailer Farfetch has unveiled a capsule collection with Off-White to mark the latest collaboration for its Farfetch Beat concept.

The two-part archive-inspired capsule collection, dubbed ‘_Logic,’ has been designed to build upon Off-White founder Vigil Abloh’s legacy of “perpetually provoking fresh cultural conversations,” explains Farfetch in the press release.

The offering aims to “plainly articulate the rational and recognisable line between Abloh and future projects by remixing foundational house codes and styles”.

Farfetch Beat, Off-White ‘_Logic’ capsule collection Credits: Farfetch

The collection includes T-shirts and hoodies (both available in black or white) featuring archival past graphics and logos described as “emblems of the brand’s decade-long history”. This includes a trademark black ‘OW’ Varsity jacket that “serves up heritage characters via patches on its white sleeves and places the brand’s philosophy — defining the grey area between black and white — on the back”.

There are also two low-top ‘Out Of Office’ sneakers. One is black and white stripped back to the shoe’s essential components, while the other is a premium style with elevated detailing introducing Off-White’s signature blue.

Farfetch Beat, Off-White ‘_Logic’ capsule collection Credits: Farfetch

The partnership with Farfetch for Beat 011 will also include a reimagined sub-collection of 10 T-shirts and 10 hoodies from the ‘_Logic’ capsule, featuring the work of New York-based artist Phillip Leyesa, who customised select pieces using his used/cut-off/distressed effect with blue, black and white paint brushes.

The rest of the collection includes a curated selection of homeware, such as rugs and a poster.

The collections launched on November 20 on Farfetch and at Off-White’s stores globally and online.

Farfetch Beat, Off-White ‘_Logic’ capsule collection Credits: Farfetch

