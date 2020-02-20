Farfetch to launch product drop retail model starting in April

- Robyn Turk |
Farfetch is the latest retailer to take part in product drops. The luxury e-commerce platform has announced its upcoming Beat program, which will entail limited-run product releases of fashion and sneakers on a weekly basis.
Launching in April, Farfetch Beat will work through the retailer's app, offering new items from brands including Off-White, AMBUSH, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, Heron Preston and Opening Ceremony, as well as one-off or non-production pieces.
“Many luxury brands are evolving their strategies, and we expect an even greater shift in the industry away from traditional cycles to a drop model,” Stephanie Phair, the company's chief customer officer, told Hypebeast.
Drop culture has long been growing as a retail model to incite consumer engagement and speedy sales. First seen in the streetwear community, the trend of frequent yet short-lived product releases has since grown to the luxury market through brands including Gucci and Burberry.
Last year, Amazon jumped onto the bandwagon, creating capsule collections in collaboration with social media influencers for drop-style launches.