Farfetch to launch product drop retail model starting in April

Farfetch is the latest retailer to take part in product drops. The luxury e-commerce platform has announced its upcoming Beat program, which will entail limited-run product releases of fashion and sneakers on a weekly basis.

Launching in April, Farfetch Beat will work through the retailer's app, offering new items from brands including Off-White, AMBUSH, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, Heron Preston and Opening Ceremony, as well as one-off or non-production pieces.

“Many luxury brands are evolving their strategies, and we expect an even greater shift in the industry away from traditional cycles to a drop model,” Stephanie Phair, the company's chief customer officer, told Hypebeast.

Drop culture has long been growing as a retail model to incite consumer engagement and speedy sales. First seen in the streetwear community, the trend of frequent yet short-lived product releases has since grown to the luxury market through brands including Gucci and Burberry.