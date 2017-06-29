Farfetch to open new headquarters in the U.S. in 2018

Farfetch is seeking to set up base in Los Angeles. The London-based company just confirmed it will be seeking residency on the West Coast at The Bloc in downtown for a new headquarters.

The office is set to open in 2018, although there is no disclosed official datae yet. The office space will boast 25,00 square feet on the 30th floor of the property's office tower, as reported by WWD. In choosing the city, Farfetch seems to have picked Los Angeles due to its creative energy and emerging talents. “At its core, Farfetch is a technology and innovation partner to the luxury fashion industry, and downtown L.A. has provided us with the right mix of talent, creativity and infrastructure to become one of the most dynamic companies in our industry and to continue to revolutionize the way that consumers shop for luxury fashion," Jeffrey Fowler, president of Farfetch North America, told the publication.

The office is one way for Farfetch to hone in further on its Los Angeles market. By opening a West Coast headquarters, the company can focus more on its efforts and expanding the brand in L.A. The online platform, known for its selection of luxury fashion, currently has headquarters in London. Venturing out into the U.S. could prove to successfully expand the business in the North American market.