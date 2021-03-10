Farfetch unveils Ramadan capsule collection with 30 designers

Farfetch has unveiled a new capsule collection for Ramadan featuring exclusives from 30 Middle Eastern and international designers.

The edit places a spotlight on modest wear and features more than 200 exclusive styles from designers including Oscar de la Renta, J.W. Anderson, Marchesa, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch and Dion Lee, as well as regional brands such as Sandra Mansour, Sem Sem, Bambah and Shatha Essa,

The collection for Ramadan and Eid combines both “classic favourites with looks right off the runway,” as well as pieces that blend traditions and global influences, explains Farfetch, offering comfort and elegance.

Styles include tailored suiting, striking kaftans and modest evening dresses to luxe loungewear.

Edward Sabbagh, managing director of Farfetch Middle East, said in a statement: “For the coming Ramadan season, we wanted to ensure we could deliver a take on modesty with an ‘Only on Farfetch’ angle by working with a variety of global and local brands across core categories that we know to be in demand during the period.

“At Farfetch we aim to curate the customer journey to their needs and keep exclusive options fresh and unique. We listen, we study the customers shopping trends and we react to it in what we believe to be the best fusion of supply and culture.”

Other designers involved in the exclusive edits include Annoushka, As29, Astley Clarke, Baruni, Chopard, David Morris, David Yurman, Dolce and Gabbana, Elle B Zhou, Golden Goose Kids, Karl Lagerfeld, Nicholas Kirkwood, Off-White, Pinko, Proenza Schouler, Pucci, Rasario, Stella McCartney Kids, Taller Marmo, and Yoko London.