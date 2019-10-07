Fashionunited
 
FARM Rio launches 10th collection with Adidas
Dale Arden Chong
Adidas continues to maintain its reputation as both an activewear and a fashion brand with its latest collection made in partnership with FARM Rio.

Available on both brands’ websites—along with FARM Rio’s flagship store in New York City—the Adidas x FARM Rio collaboration features sportswear styles like track jackets, running leggings, dresses, and footwear featuring colorful, tropical-inspired prints associated with FARM Rio’s playful brand.

The nine-piece collection ranges from 30 USD to 75 USD and is a continuation of the fashion brand’s partnership with Adidas, as this is the tenth collaboration the two labels have done with each other.

See the full Adidas x FARM Rio collection below.

Images: Courtesy of FARM Rio
