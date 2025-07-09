Farm Rio launches resale programme

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio is joining the secondhand marketplace with the launch of its first resale programme called ‘Farm Rio Closet to Closet’.

The programme, which aims to keep wearable garments out of landfill, is being powered by ThredUp and Poshmark and will initially be available in the US only, with the brand stating it has plans to “expand into other markets soon”.

With the Poshmark option, verified Farm Rio purchases can be synced directly from a customer’s history on the Farm Rio website. Once linked, a preview advertisement is created, so there is no need to upload photos or write product descriptions. The owner only needs to approve the listings before they go live. When a piece is sold, the proceeds go straight to the seller.

Alternatively, customers can send their “gently worn pieces” to ThredUp at no cost. Farm Rio customers can generate a prepaid shipping label, fill any shippable box or bag with eligible clothing, accessories, or shoes, and send it off. In return, they’ll receive a Farm Rio gift card based on what ThredUp resells, ready with shopping credit to be used toward something new.