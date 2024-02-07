Farm Rio unveils collaboration with Yawanawa community

Brazilian apparel brand Farm Rio, known for its statement prints, is celebrating its seven-year partnership with the Yawanawa community on a capsule collection that pays homage to Yawanawa's rich connection to nature and vibrant culture.

The Yawanawá are an Indigenous people who live in Acre, Brazil, Madre de Dios, Peru, and Pando, Bolivia. Once decimated in number through enslavement, the Yawanawá are now 1,300 people stewarding their homeland of 500,000 acres of tropical forest, 95 percent of which is intact. The Yawanawá culture revolves around their strong relationship with nature.

During the seven-year partnership, Farm Rio has actively invested in the local infrastructure, supporting seven villages' cultural, social, and environmental well-being, including festivals and reforestation projects to providing access to the internet to women's health programmes.

Farm Rio x Yawanawa collection Credits: Farm Rio

In this exclusive capsule collection, Farm Rio is introducing 13 new styles, including dresses, blouses, and T-shirts featuring three exclusive prints, as well as two beaded accessories that narrate the stories of the Yawanawa people. The Brazilian brand notes that each print, colour, and detail of the capsule collection was a collaborative process after talking with the community about their sacred plants, animals, and communal spaces.

Katia Barros, co-founder and creative director of Farm Rio, said in a statement: “We celebrate our long-lasting partnership with the Yawanawa women. Meeting these female leaders, artists, and guardians of the forest has forever transformed our relationship with nature and our feminine essence. Moved by this intention of mutual care, more and more, we connect with those who speak for their land as a place of healing, respect, and love.

“The Yawanawá word ‘rauti,’ meaning ‘ornaments of beauty and protection,’ says it all. It is a privilege for us to share their strength and sensitivity with the world, offering clothes and jewelry that embody what we feel as the heart of the Amazon."

The capsule is available on the brand’s farmrio.com and farmrio.eu websites, as well as in the brand’s US and London stores.