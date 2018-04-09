Fashercise launches Curve edit

Luxury activewear retailer Fashercise, founded by Alexandra Vanthournout and Camille Roegiers in 2013, has launched a Curve edit to offer an inclusive range of sportswear to all women of all shapes and sizes.

Fashercise, which has become known for championing the best independent activewear labels from around the globe, has added new labels including brands Rainbeau and Day/Wo to expand their current offering from XS to 5 XL.

“Since the day we launched Fashercise, we’ve been very passionate about being an inclusive brand,’ said Fashercise co-founder Vanthournout. “We wanted to create a company that supports women throughout their journey to health and happiness, whatever their age, size or choice of workout.”

Both new curve brands hail from the US with Day/Won founded by American plus-size supermodel Candice Huffine offering high performance leggings and printed tops, while Rainbeau offers both the basics and fashionable pieces designed to flatter curves.

Fashercise expands offering to 5 XL

Vanthournout, added: “Whatever it is that makes a woman feel beautiful and confident on the inside and outside, we want to be a part of. For years, this has been an ethos we strongly believe in, but up until now we haven’t actually been able to offer it to our customers.

“In this industry, curvy women have often been left behind in the stylish activewear stakes, and this is something we’ve been working on fixing behind the scenes for a long time.”

Alongside these new curve labels, Fashercise has also committed expand their size offering with larger sizes across their existing brands where possible, with several of their labels now going up to a size XL, including Ivy Park, L'urv, On The Rise, and Brunette The Label, which will be showcased on their website with pieces shown on models of different sizes.

Roegiers said: “Behind the scenes, we’ve been talking to our brands for quite a while about adding additional sizes to their offering, many of whom will be doing so in the near future. We’ve also been on the hunt for gorgeous new brands to join our activewear family so we are excited to finally be taking a big step forward, as we launch our first ever Curve labels, Rainbeau and Day/Won.”

Images: courtesy of Fashercise