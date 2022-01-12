Fashion and beauty brands collaborate with 'The Batman' film

Get ready for ‘The Batman’ merchandise to be everywhere, as WarnerMedia has announced that the upcoming film will be released alongside the largest collection of authentic products in over a decade, with products spanning fashion, accessories, beauty, fitness apparel, lifestyle, toys, costumes, and collectables.

‘The Batman’ film is released in cinemas in March and will be accompanied by a line-up of merchandise from notable brands worldwide, including French fashion house Lanvin, EleVen by Venus Williams, Carhartt and Puma, allowing fans “to channel Batman/Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle like never before”.

Pam Lifford, president at WarnerMedia global brands and experiences, said in a statement: “‘The Batman’ film is hotly anticipated and will be complemented by imaginative, authentically crafted new products and experiences for fans worldwide.

“This is the first solo Batman theatrical release in more than a decade, and this powerful new story inspired even more ways for fans to engage and celebrate this iconic DC Super Hero.”

Image: Lanvin

Lanvin to launch ‘The Batman’ collection

Lanvin has dedicated a collection to the DC superhero and his on-again/off-again antagonist, Catwoman, first unveiled on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week last October. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, asymmetric shirts, denim, metal mesh dresses and a reversible teddy jacket featuring shades of blues and purples, as well as Batman and Catwoman’s faces, inspired by the timeless images from the comics.

Lanvin has also designed accessories with saturated colours and Art Deco lines in a Gotham City style, with sneakers, a minaudiere clutch inspired by the Batmobile, and a selection of leather bags.

Image: Lanvin

The line will drop online and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores from March 2 and on saks.com on March 15, to coincide with the film’s release international from March 2 and in North American on March 4.

Lanvin, EleVen by Venus Williams, Carhartt and Puma to launch ‘The Batman’ inspired collections

Image: EleVen by Venus Williams

Other fashion and footwear collaborations include an all-new collection from Venus Williams’ lifestyle and fashion-forward activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, which took inspiration from the neon lights, rain-slicked sidewalks, and midnight moonlight of Gotham City. Looks include hoodies with lace-up detailing, leggings with studs and a vegan leather jacket, as well as sports bras, track pants and tennis dresses. The collection will be available on EleVenbyVenusWilliams.com, at Saks Fifth Avenue and Tennis Warehouse, and Internationally at Zalando.com.

Image: EleVen by Venus Williams

Image: EleVen by Venus Williams

‘The Batman’ has also partnered with Carhartt, which will release a collection of coats, T-shirts, hoodies and pants, while TomboyX will offer T-shirts and underwear, and Puma will launch a training collection with moody colours and graphics inspired by the Caped Crusader.

There will also be a The Batman x Fossil capsule collection, including collectable watches, jewellery and leather goods. Launching on February 28, the collection features limited-edition designs inspired by the enigmatic super-villain The Riddler and Batman’s signature Batsuit in the new film.

The DC Shop will also light up the Bat-Signal with exclusive new merchandise featuring apparel and sporting goods from February 1, while retailers such as Zara, Target and Walmart are set to launch fashion and footwear styles for adults, juniors and kids.

Image: DC Shop 'The Batman'

Saks to host bespoke ‘The Batman’ pop-up

To celebrate the film’s debut, Batman will also get the pop-up treatment with a bespoke retail experience launching at Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship. The pop-up, open from March 15 to 29, will feature ‘The Batman’ inspired apparel from EleVen by Venus Williams, Maison Labiche, and Lanvin, as well as accessories, beauty products, toys and collectables.

Saks is also designing custom window displays to transport shoppers directly into the film director Matt Reeves’ version of Gotham City.

Beauty brands team up with ‘The Batman’

Image: House of Sillage

Batman is also stepping into the beauty world with luxury haute parfumerie House of Sillage introducing a new genderless fragrance, lipstick and candle, while Emilie Heathe will launch a limited-edition collection of three new nail polish colours in which ‘The Batman’ characters are reimagined, named ‘The Dark Night,’ ‘Vengeance,’ and ‘Madness.’ The collection will launch alongside a ‘Knight Out’ nail accessory set, including a nail decal set, Batman-embellished crystal nail file and beauty clips.

In addition, Dr. Squatch is releasing a limited-edition soap bar bundle, featuring two bar soaps ‘The Batman Bricc’ which has a leathery, musky scent, and ‘The Riddler Enigma’ with aromas that are mysterious yet intriguing.

There will also be a selection of new, officially licensed adult and children’s costumes by Rubies to celebrate the film, including outfits inspired by Batman and Selina Kyle (Catwoman). Additional accessories, as well as costumes based on The Riddler and Batman costumes for pets, will launch in time for Halloween.

‘The Batman’ is one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. Directed by Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.