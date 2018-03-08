Fashion brands celebrate International Women’s Day

Kate Spade, Chinti and Parker, and Net-a-Porter are among the fashion brands and retailers getting behind International Women’s Day 2018, a day devoted to celebrating and supporting women and to raise awareness of gender equality, which has been given a bigger spotlight this year following the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

American accessories brand Kate Spade New York has released a new collection of handbags from its ‘On Purpose’ label that was founded in 2014 to empower women in Masoro, Rwanda to help transform their communities through trade-based initiatives. The On Purpose programme in partnership with Rwandan-based company Abahizi Rwanda has brought over 150 full-times jobs to the community.

The new collection of limited edition handbags, launching on International Women’s Day, features handmade accessories including totes with graphic prints, beaded detailing and oversized bows. Prices range from 70 to 340 pounds, and as part of Kate Spade’s International Women’s Day event 2 percent of all sales will go directly to the ‘On Purpose’ organisation to help fund additional programmes at the Abahizi Rwanda centre.

Designer label Zadig & Voltaire has created a capsule line of T-shirts featuring designs by young Italian artist Micol Sabbadini that uses photographs she took during the Women's March in New York City last year that it says, “denounces a deep-seated disparity between the sexes that still exists”.

The T-shirts, feature slogans seen during the march including ‘Give Us Hope’, ‘Love Will Rise Above All’ and ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Human Rights’. They are priced 75 pounds each and are a web exclusive. All profits go towards ‘Every Mother Counts’, a non-profit organisation dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother everywhere.

On its website, the brand states: "Zadig & Voltaire has chosen to defend women’s rights and empowerment throughout the world with this capsule collection which all profits will go towards ‘Every Mother Counts’.”

London-based knitwear brand Chinti and Parker has collaborated with Women For Women International on a capsule collection of empowering cashmere jumpers and T-shrits featuring slogans such as 'I am a woman, a daughter, a mother, a sister’, ‘Love’ and ‘I Am’, as well as a rainbow design featuring the female symbol and love hearts.

The collection, which features a campaign headed up by model Arizona Muse, will give 100 percent of the profits to the charity, Women for Women International that has helped more than 462,000 marginalised women in countries affected by war and conflict across countries such as Afghanistan, Nigeria, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Prices range from 95 pounds for the T-shirt to 350 pounds for the cashmere sweater, all are available on the brand’s website and Farfetch.

The luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter has teamed up with designers including Stella McCartney, Rosie Assoulin and Bella Freud on a capsule IWD cotton T-shirts to promote gender equality and celebrate female empowerment, as well as raise funds for Women for Women International.

The limited edition tees feature slogans including ‘Thanks Girls’ by Stella McCartney, ‘Woman’ by Off-White, ‘Love For You’ by Bella Freud, ’Girls Girls Girls On Top’ by Gianni, and ‘Do It For Grandma’ by Rosie Assoulin that has been written across the chest in seven languages. There is also a design by Chloé that features an ivory silk breast pocket embroidered with gold female silhouettes and a piercing-style hoop attached to one sleeve.

Prices range from 85 to 375 pounds and 100 percent of the profits from the sale of these products will go to Women for Women International.

Fast-fashion e-tailer Boohoo has launched a ‘Woman’ mini capsule collection featuring a T-shirt and hoody to raise money for the Wonder Foundation charity that strives to advance young women and girl’s education and equality around the world. Boohoo will donate 5 pounds for the sale of each T-shirt and hoody, which features the slogan ‘Woman’ across the chest in red to the charity, to the charity.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, designer Rachel Roy is being appointed as a UN Women ambassador as a Champion of Innovation, and to celebrate she has created a capsule collection ‘Giving Love’ with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to World Of Children, a global organisation that funds, elevates and educates initiatives for the world’s most vulnerable children.

The capsule line includes a T-shirt featuring the slogan ‘Choose Love’ on the back, cargo pants, and a ‘Love’ beaded camo jacket. Prices range from 55 to 179 dollars and are available on the Rachel Roy website.

New York-based fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has long been a champion of women and to celebrate International Women’s Day she is opening the doors of her headquarters for a free four-day event to celebrate and empower women. The series of events include discussion panels featuring prominent women meant to inspire and celebrate women who take on leadership roles.

The event runs from March 8 to 11 in New York and will also include a limited-edition collection of merchandise centred on the mission of being ‘In Charge’, which attendees will be able to shop and customise online.