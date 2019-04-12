Fashion brands launching Game of Thrones collections ahead of 8th season premiere

Game of Thrones fans are waiting with bated breath for Sunday, April 14, when the eighth and final season of the HBO series premieres. While they prepare to bid farewell to their favorite television show, several fashion brands are releasing Game of Thrones-inspired items and collections.

Adidas

Adidas has launched a collection of six limited-edition Ultraboost sneakers, each one representing one of the warring factions of Westeros, the fictional land where the show is set. They are available exclusively through Adidas’ website and app, and at select retailers worldwide. Each pair of sneakers retails for 180 US dollars.

John Varvatos

American menswear designer John Varvatos is selling an 11-piece collection devoted to Game of Thrones, including T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with the symbols of the three great houses and taglines like “Fire and Blood” and “Winter is Coming”. The line also includes a hand-dyed leather jacket with the Iron Throne motif printed on the inside. Prices range from 98 US dollars and 2,698 US dollars. The collection can be found in select John Varvatos stores as well as online.

Mey Designs

How about some Game of Thrones-inspired jewelry designed by the show’s costume designer, Michele Clapton? Clapton teamed up with London-based jewelry label Yunus & Eliza to create Mey Designs, a brand specialized in selling replicas of the pieces seen on the show.

Alex and Ani

Speaking of jewelry, American retailer Alex and Ani also partnered up with HBO for an 18-piece Game of Thrones collection including bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings and charms featuring the crests of each Great House from the show.

Bonus: Urban Decay

The Game of Thrones frenzy is not restricted to apparel and accessories. Make-up brand Urban Decay has dropped a limited-edition of eyeshadow palettes, pencils, lipsticks, highlighters and eyeliners inspired by the strong female characters of the show, with prices ranging from 19 US dollars to 65 US dollars.

