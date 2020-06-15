Fashion companies including Burberry and H&M sign circular economy pact

A number of leading fashion companies including Burberry, Stella McCartney, H&M and Inditex have signed a pact committing to working towards a circular economy in response to the widespread impact of Covid-19.

They join a number of policymakers, CEOs, and other influential figures calling on businesses and governments across the world to join the cause by driving circular economy solutions for fashion, plastics, food, as well as other industries.

The pact, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, sets out goals including ensuring that clothes are made using safe and renewable materials that last longer and are ‘made to be made again’.

“Today, CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies, policymakers, philanthropists, academics, and other influential individuals have reaffirmed their commitment to building a circular economy. Together we can build an economy that is distributed, diverse, and inclusive,” Dame Ellen MacArthur said in a statement.