Fashion designer Louise Gray joins Ravensbourne University London

Fashion designer Louise Gray has been appointed as course leader of the honours BA in ‘Fashion Accessory and Textile Future’ at Ravensbourne University London.

Gray is a creative director, educator and designer and has taught in many institutions such as the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague, and the Central Saint Martins in London.

She has also collaborated with several brands including Diane von Frustenburg, Lanvin-Paris, Marques’Almeida and Self Portrait in her fashion career.

Lee Lapthorne, the programme director of fashion, commented on the appointment: “We’re incredibly excited to have Louise join our fashion department.

“Students consistently choose Ravensbourne because of our direct relationship with industry, and we hope this further demonstrates the excellent teaching fashion students can expect.”

Gray has led the ‘Fashion Accessory and Textile Future’ course in Ravensbourne since September 2020 after she joined the university in August.