Fashion designers to open studios during Fashion Revolution Week

Vivienne Westwood, Phoebe English, Ecoalf, and Raeburn are amongst the leading brands and designers that are opening up their showrooms, and curating a behind-the-scenes experiences as part of Fashion Revolution’s Fashion Open Studio event.

The initiative, a joint venture between Common Objective and Fashion Open Studios will take place during Fashion Revolution Week 2019 with the aim of shining a light on the leaders and the innovators in the fashion industry who are changing things for the better.

The brands and designers participating in Fashion Open Studios will open up their studios for workshops, talks, and presentations to provide an insight into how their products are made, with the aim of bringing greater transparency to the industry and demonstrating how fashion can be done better.

Tamsin Blanchard, curator of Fashion Open Studio, said in a statement: “Every year engagement with Fashion Revolution Week continues to grow, but it’s fantastic now to be able to use the Common Objective platform to continue the conversation throughout the year and have a digital space for designers and makers to share ideas.”

Qiulae Wong, director of product and marketing at Common Objective, added: “The Fashion Open Studios designers are leaders in using creative problem solving to address some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges, all whilst creating beautiful products.

“They’re setting a new standard for the industry to aspire to and we’re delighted to be able to use the Common Objective platform to disseminate this inspiration as far and wide as possible.”

Highlights include Vivienne Westwood offering insight and history into her brand and iconic boutique at 430 Kings Road on April 25, while Wool and the Gang will be hosting a series of workshops at Eccleston Yards, London with South Korean brand, Playwool on April 24, and there will be an open studio at the House of Tammam for visitors to see behind the scenes at London’s exclusive sustainable couture fashion atelier on April 24.

Other open studios will take place at Panafrica Shoes, Teatum Jones, Norton and Sons, Phoebe English, Pachacuti, and Christopher Raeburn.