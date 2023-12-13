Fashion District and The Trampery launch new fashion accelerator

Fashion innovation hub Fashion District has teamed up with London-based social enterprise The Trampery and its learning business Evo Learning to launch a five-month innovation programme “to empower the next generation of sustainable fashion brands and fashion technology businesses”.

The ‘Evo Fashion’ accelerator will provide high-impact training, valuable industry insights and networking opportunities to “tackle the underlying challenges that emerging fashion labels face,” such as the difficulty of integrating sustainable business models, access to early-stage financing, and gaining traction with global players.

The innovation programme, backed by the Mayor of London, London & Partners and the British Fashion Council, aims to provide fashion entrepreneurs with the tools and framework needed to advance their business goals, upskill ethical working standards and achieve supply chain sustainability in a highly competitive industry.

The fully-funded programme valued at over 2,500 pounds to each participating brand, has been designed to fit alongside work commitments and will include an initial two-day launch weekend, monthly leadership mentoring and peer-to-peer workshops with industry experts, as well as to open up investment and transform growth opportunities for the participating businesses.

The programme will cover environmental and social governance, exploring new business models, and sustainable growth and investment. It will also feature expert coaches and guest speakers such as sustainability and luxury expert Vanessa Podmore, people coach Tom Farrand from Human Energy, circular fashion designer Phoebe English and Amanda Johnston, creator and consultant for Sustainable Angle.

Eligible participants will need to be London-based, employ at least two people, and have been a registered business for at least 18 months in at least one market. They will be selected by a judging panel, based on four main criteria: business profile, growth potential, positive social and environmental impact, and support of inclusivity and diversity.

Applications for the first programme, running March-July 2024, will close on January 8. The successful ‘cohort’ will be announced in February. The second programme, which will support fashion technology businesses, will launch in spring 2024 and run from July to December 2024.

Janet Coyle, managing director of Grow London at London & Partners, said in a statement: “This is a much-needed programme, particularly when the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10 percent of global emissions. We are consciously aware that clear and credible change is needed.

“By providing emerging fashion businesses with the right support and access to industry experts early on, we are helping to put environmental sustainability at the heart of their growth strategies. London & Partners teams are excited to be on this journey with them, and we look forward to the announcement of the first cohort of businesses early next year.”

Helen Lax, director at Fashion District, added: “Evo Fashion is creating opportunities for fashion-forward businesses to evolve and innovate in London. The programme is designed to support designer labels and tech businesses to be more sustainable, more ethical and more robust. Evo Fashion will showcase this new wave of talent to instigate change in the fashion industry.”