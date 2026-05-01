Fashion District to showcase next-gen designers in partnership with SXSW London

Fashion innovation hub, Fashion District at London College of Fashion, UAL, is partnering with SXSW London, the business, technology and creativity festival, to host a next-gen designer showcase at Spitalfields Market.

The showcase on June 2, curated by stylist Kim Howells, will invite audiences beyond the fashion industry into a democratic space “where new models of sustainability, production and digital interaction are explored in real time”.

The project will explore how the industry can evolve in response to climate, cultural, and technological change, featuring six emerging fashion designers, soundtracked by DJ Mr Redley, alongside digital twins that will be presented on the C-Screen, creating a catwalk experience where fashion extends beyond the physical.

Helen Lax, director of Fashion District, said in a statement: “London is a global leader in nurturing new creative talent. This showcase is giving a platform for the next generation to be seen, heard and experienced. By bringing together emerging designers with cutting-edge digital innovation, we’re not just presenting fashion, we’re exploring what its future can look like.”

The Fashion District showcase will operate as an open, public-facing extension of the wider SXSW ecosystem, designed to allow visitors to engage with emerging fashion talent.

Katy Arnander, chief programming officer at SXSW London, added: “SXSW London brings together audiences who are curious about where culture, creativity and technology are heading next, so partnering with Fashion District felt like a natural fit. We’re excited to invite delegates to experience this showcase in the unique and historic setting of Spitalfields Market.”