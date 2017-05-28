Fashion East announce SS18 lineup

Emerging talent platform Fashion East and MAN have announced their lineup for London Fashion Week Men in June.

The Fashion East designers are Rottingdean Bazaar, Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt and Per Gotesson.

Rottingdean Bazaar founders Luke Brooks and James Buck will present their third collection at Fashion East. This will be their first runway debut at Man. The label is currently sold at retailers including Selfridges and Henrik Vibskov in Copenhagen and New York.

Swedish-born Gotesson, now based in London, will show for the third and final season under the scheme. Gotesson is a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London and his collection is stocked at Boon the Shop in Seoul, L'Eclaireur in Paris and H Lorenzo in Los Angeles.

For spring 2018, MAN will present a group catwalk presentation at The Old Truman Brewery on June 10th. Winning designers will also receive sponsorship funds, business advice and mentoring and will be included in a Paris sales showroom.

MAN recipients are selected by a panel of industry experts including: Andrew Davis, Fashion Consultant; Ben Reardon, Editor-in-Chief of Man About Town; Charlie Porter, Men's Fashion Critic at Financial Times; Gordon Richardson, Creative Director of Topman; Jack Cassidy, Men's Designerwear & Contemporary Buyer at Selfridges; Luke Day, Editor of GQ Style; Lulu Kennedy Director of Fashion East; Sam Lobban Buying Manager at Mr Porter; Tim Blanks Editor-at-Large of Business of Fashion.

Fashion East is a non-profit initiative established in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy and The Old Truman Brewery to nurture, develop and showcase emerging designers. Fashion East is integral to London’s reputation for young talent, having kick-started the careers of some of the UK’s top design talent across womenswear and menswear.

Photo credit: Per Gotesson 2nd year collection