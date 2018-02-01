Fashion East announces AW18 London Fashion Week line-up

Emerging talent platform Fashion East has announced that four designer will be taking part in its autumn/winter 2018 show during London Fashion Week, including special guest Symonds Pearmain who will make their London catwalk debut.

Asai and Supriya Lele will both return for the catwalk event, which will take place at the Topshop showspace on Sunday, February 18, alongside returning designer Charlotte Knowles who will make her catwalk debut following the success of her standalone presentation last season.

In addition, this year’s Fashion East will feature Symonds Pearmain, a fashion brand by designer and artist Anthony Symonds and stylist Max Pearmain known for its experimental, theatrical collections, as a special guest. The autumn/winter 2018 showcase will mark the label’s first catwalk show in London.

Fashion East founder and director Lulu Kennedy said: “This may be our most provocative and definitely my favourite line up ever. Each talent has a unique cultural and intellectual perspective visible in their work, they are informing and moving industry conversations forward.

“The addition of our very special guests Symonds Pearmain, with their instantly necessary clothes and excitingly relevant discourses, is a real honour and of course, very fun.”

The line-up was selected by the Fashion East team and industry panel, and each designer will receive a bespoke programme of support and expertise in addition to London Fashion Week showcasing opportunities, financial sponsorship, business mentoring and inclusion in a leading Paris sales showroom.

Fashion East is known as one of fashion’s best incubators of young talent and has been responsible for kickstarting the careers of designers including JW Anderson, Craig Green, House of Holland, Gareth Pugh, Marios Schwab, Roksanda Ilincic, Meadham Kirchhoff, Simone Rocha, and Matty Bovan.

Images: courtesy of Fashion East