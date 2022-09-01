Fashion East announces SS23 designer line-up

Talent incubator Fashion East's spring/summer 2023 show will feature emerging designers Jawara Alleyne, Karoline Vitto, and Standing Ground, chosen for “challenging the status quo through ground-breaking visual storytelling and sensitive exploration of identity".

The SS23 line-up features the debut collection from Karoline Vitto and the new label Standing Ground by Michael Stewart. It will also mark the fourth and final collection for Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne with Fashion East.

Alleyne completed his BA in Fashion Design at London College of Fashion in 2016 before graduating in Fashion Menswear at Central Saint Martins in 2020. His brand centres around creating sustainable and meaningful designs through culture and storytelling, while exploring his Jamaican and Cayman Island upbringing.

Image: Emily and Sophie Keogh for Fashion East; Karoline Vitto

Brazilian-born and London-based designer Karoline Vitto will make her debut with Fashion East, with a collection focused on female empowerment, celebrating the most controversial and overlooked aspects of the female form.

Completing this season’s line-up is Standing Ground, founded in 2022 by Michael Stewart, which places craft and form at the heart of its work via a seamless dialogue between worlds past and future.

The SS23 show on September 16 during London Fashion Week will be hosted by The Mills Fabrica, which is spearheading investment in a community of conscious innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs including Nona Source. The LVMH deadstock fabric showroom has also supplied materials to designer Karoline Vitto to support her debut Fashion East collection.

Fashion East supports each designer with financial bursaries, business consultation and year-round mentoring from a family of industry experts.