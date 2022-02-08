Fashion East names designer line-up for AW22

Emerging talent incubator Fashion East has confirmed that its autumn/winter 2022 catwalk showcase during London Fashion Week will feature Maximilian, Jawara Alleyne and Chet Lo.

The three young designers, which all showcased with Fashion East last season , will present on-schedule on February 20 in a back-to-back catwalk show, with support from Nike.

Fashion East is a non-profit designer support and showcasing scheme launched by Lulu Kennedy and The Truman Brewery in 2000 to nurture emerging UK based talent. The initiative supports the emerging designers with financial bursaries, business consultation and year-round mentoring from a family of industry experts.