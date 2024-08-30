Fashion East names five designers taking part in SS25 line up

Talent incubator Fashion East has revealed the five names taking part in its spring/summer 2025 line up, and thus set to show at the upcoming London Fashion Week in a show on September 13.

Among those on the roster are Olly Shinder and SOS Skyn by Samara Scott Studio, as well as newcomers Loutre, Nuba and Kitty Shukman, all of which will participate in the organisation’s runway at The Truman Brewery.

SOS Skyn by Samara Scott Studio. Credits: Fashion East / Patrick Waugh.

While menswear designer Olly Shinder, known for his “reworking of the hypermasculine aesthetic”, will be returning for his third edition of the incubator show, SOS Skyn is taking part for the second time, once again displaying work by artist Samara Scott in partnership with Tahya Leigh Barrs.

This time the brand’s show will also include a collaboration with footwear and former Yeezy designer Kitty Shukman, who will be supplying the label with a selection of shoes.

Nuba. Credits: Fashion East / Patrick Waugh.

Other debutants include Loutre and Nuba: the prior a London-based brand with a gritty take on thrifted and self-crafted fashion styles, the latter a menswear label inspired by the nuance between South London, Afro-Caribbean and West African heritage and cities.

In a joint statement, Fashion East heads Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moore, said of this year’s cohort: “We couldn't resist supporting five talents this season; a myriad of art, fantasy, queer club culture, elegance & luxury streetwear. It's best we don’t try and explain it, we’d rather you experience it, feel it & wear it.”

Kitty Shukman. Credits: Fashion East / Patrick Waugh.