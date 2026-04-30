Fashion education and circular design at the heart of UN uniform initiative

The United Nations has launched the next phase of its sustainable tour guide uniform initiative, expanding a fashion-education collaboration that places students and circular design at the centre of institutional workwear development.

Announced in New York on 28 April, the programme follows the 2025 debut of new uniforms created by students from the Swedish School of Textiles. According to the UN, this marked the first time a fashion school had led the design of its tour guide uniforms, with sustainability embedded throughout the process.

The newly announced phase will focus on accessories, with students from Central Saint Martins and the Swedish School of Textiles invited to develop additions to the collection. The initiative is being coordinated through the UN Office for Partnerships alongside the UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network and other collaborators.

For fashion educators, the project highlights how live industry briefs can connect students with global institutions while addressing sustainability, functionality and public-facing design challenges. It also demonstrates growing demand for interdisciplinary skills, combining garment design with systems thinking, branding and responsible sourcing.

The original collection was designed with input from UN tour guides and included garments intended to balance inclusivity, practicality and environmental considerations. Materials, production methods and gender-neutral design principles were among the stated priorities.

As universities increasingly seek partnerships that offer real-world experience, the UN initiative may serve as a model for how education providers and institutions can collaborate on socially visible, sustainability-led fashion projects.