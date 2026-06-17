Fashion education research examines luxury’s relationship with Hip-Hop culture

A new master's research project at ESCE International Business School in France is exploring how collaborations between luxury brands and hip-hop culture are reshaping perceptions of legitimacy, authenticity, and representation among young people from working-class and underserved urban communities.

Conducted by graduate students Ines Djamil and Chloé Allert as part of their Master's degree in Communication, Luxury and Prestige Marketing, the study investigates the growing connections between luxury fashion houses and hip-hop culture, which the researchers describe as an artistic, musical, and fashion movement rooted in popular and urban communities.

The project highlights how relationships between luxury brands and street culture have evolved significantly in recent years. Once viewed as distinct or even opposing worlds, luxury and hip-hop increasingly intersect through designer appointments, artist collaborations, advertising campaigns, cultural initiatives, and the adoption of streetwear-inspired aesthetics.

Central to the research is the question of how these interactions influence brand legitimacy among younger audiences. The study seeks to understand the mechanisms, motivations, and limitations of luxury brands' engagement with hip-hop culture while examining issues such as cultural representation, authenticity, and social recognition.

The questionnaire asks industry professionals to reflect on a range of topics, including why luxury brands are targeting younger consumers from working-class communities, whether hip-hop culture retains its authenticity when incorporated into luxury fashion, and whether collaborations with artists from minority backgrounds reflect genuine cultural engagement or commercial strategy.

Additional sections explore the symbolic value of luxury products among young consumers, the role of resale, rental, and counterfeit markets, and the importance of long-term community engagement in establishing brand credibility. The research also considers how luxury brands can navigate cultural references responsibly and the potential risks associated with adopting street culture without fully understanding its social and historical context.

For fashion educators, the project reflects broader discussions taking place across fashion business and marketing programmes regarding cultural influence, consumer identity, diversity, and ethical brand engagement. As luxury companies continue to deepen their connections with music, sport, and youth culture, questions surrounding representation and authenticity are becoming increasingly relevant topics for students preparing to enter the industry.

The study contributes to ongoing academic research examining how fashion brands engage with cultural movements and how these relationships are perceived by the communities that helped shape them.