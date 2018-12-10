Fashion for Good joins forces with Bestseller

Bestseller, the intentional fashion company with more than 20 brands in its portfolio including Vero Moda and Jack and Jones, has announced that it is partnering with innovative platform, Fashion for Good to help bring “game-changing” circular innovation to supply chains.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Bestseller’s Fashion FWD, a new strategy that aims to make sustainability central to its way of doing business. The strategy emphasises the immediate need for inclusive and holistic action on sustainability across the value chain to make the fashion industry as sustainable as possible.

As part of Fashion for Good, Bestseller will also engage in setting the platforms innovation strategy, said both organisations, including defining focus areas, taking part in the selection of new innovators, as well as providing expertise and mentorship to the selected startups.

In addition, Bestseller will benefit from specialised scouting and screening support, as well as preferential access to market-ready innovations through Fashion for Goods established and expanding network.

Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good, explained the new partnership in a press release: “We are delighted to join forces with Bestseller as they launch Fashion FWD – Bestseller’s new strategy which makes sustainability central to its way of doing business.

“The focus areas of Fashion FWD – ranging from innovative new materials to circular business models - are perfectly aligned with Fashion for Good’s innovation agenda. Together we want to speed up the transition towards good fashion.”

Dorte Rye Olsen, Bestseller sustainability manager, said: “At Bestseller, we want to bring sustainable fashion forward until we are climate positive, fair for all and circular by design. To do this we need sustainable innovation and industry collaboration. This is exactly what Fashion for Good represents and why we are pleased to announce our new partnership with them.”

Other organisations that support Fashion for Good’s programmes includes the C&A Foundation, Adidas, Galeries Lafayette Group, Kering, Otto Group, PVH Corp., Stella McCartney, Target and Zalando.

Image: courtesy of Fashion for Good/Bestseller