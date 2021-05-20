Fashion for Good launches Sorting of Circularity project

Fashion for Good has announced the Sorting of Circularity project that aims to drive textile recycling through the use of technology.

The initiative will carry out a comprehensive textile waste analysis using improved Near Infrared technology and will also map textile recyclers’ capabilities.

The project then ultimately aims to lead to the creation of an open digital platform to match textile waste from sorters with recyclers.

“The aim of the 18-month project is to create a greater link between textile sorters and textile recyclers; stimulating a recycling market for unwanted textiles that can generate new revenue streams for sorters,” said Fashion for Good managing director, Katrin Ley in a release.

“Traditionally, the sorting industry generates income through the sale of reusable textiles, with the remainder being downcycled, incinerated or landfilled.

“To achieve a circular system, a new end-market for non-reusable textile is required, with an infrastructure and digital matching system that can support activities of sorters and recyclers.”

The Sorting of Circularity project will be facilitated by brands including Adidas, Bestseller, and Zalando, along with Inditex as an external partner. Meanwhile, Fashion for Good partners Arvind Limited, Birla Cellulose, Levi Strauss & Co., Otto, and PVH Corp are involved as part of the wider working group.

The findings from the initiative will be available on a digital platform to match textile waste from sorters with recyclers - leading to a more sustainable base for circularity in the future.