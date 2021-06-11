Fashion for Good launches the Renewable Carbon Textiles Project

Sustainable fashion initiative Fashion for Good has launched a project to accelerate the development of Polyhydroxyalkanoates or PHA polymer fibres, a biosynthetic alternative to fossil-based fibres.

The production of virgin fossil-based polyester fibres contributes to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Biosynthetics made from renewable sources such as agricultural byproducts could be a solution.

The Renewable Carbon Textiles Project brings together key industry players to “investigate, test and validate” the solutions provided by innovators in the PHA polymer space.

The project is lead by Fashion for Good, with catalytic funding provided by Laudes Foundation in collaboration with partner brands Bestseller, Norrøna, PVH Corp, and Gore.

Those brands will participating in testing and developing output materials, as well as providing their technical expertise and industry insights, Fashion for Good said.

Also helping in the project are Bio Craft Innovation, Full Cycle Bioplastics and Newlight, three of the leading innovators in the field of biopolymers.

“There is an urgent need to find replacements for the predominantly fossil-based fibres in the fashion industry through solutions such as biosynthetics from renewable sources,” said Fashion for Good managing director Katrin Ley in a release.

“PHA polymers represent an exciting yet challenging solution for reducing carbon emissions in the fashion industry, and this project aims to drive further innovation in this space to bring them to scale.”

The results of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will be published by Fashion for Good in a report which will be available to the public.