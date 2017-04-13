Fashion for Good & Plug and Play & Kering support textile start-ups

London - Fashion for Good, the new global initiative founded by C&A, together with Plug and Play and Kering have announced the names of the first sustainable textile-ups to be awarded a place in the innovation accelerator. From a list of over 250 applicants and a shortlist of 20, the 'Plug and Play - Fashion for Good' accelerator has selected twelve start-ups to receive support.

The twelve selected innovative textile start-ups are: Agraloop, Amadou, Dragon, Dropel, ICA Bremen, MySource, MycoTex, Pili-bio, RePack, Sundar, Tersus and Tipa. Chosen for their unique comprehensive approached to the textile supply-chain, the start-ups' innovations range from transforming waste from fibrous food-crop production for textile use, using the skin from mushrooms as an alternative to leather and a new type of packing which aims to reduce to carbon footprint of e-commerce packaging by 80 percent.

Under the accelerator, each of the selected start-ups are set to follow a special three month programme, during which Plug and Play, Fashion for Good and Kering will support them in scaling up their innovations by providing mentoring, training, networking opportunities, and as well as other valuable resources. The accelerator’s second edition is set to take place later in 2017. Applications for the second round are already open to start-ups online.

Photo: Fashion for Good Start-Up website