Fashion Futures Awards announces nominees

Decoded Fashion and the British Fashion Council have revealed the nominees for the Fashion Futures Awards 2017 with Burberry, Missguided, Tommy Hilfiger and H&M all featured in the awards that celebrate how the fashion and retail industries are evolving through the use of technology.

The awards, now in their third year, recognises “innovators, disruptors and pioneers who are revolutionising the retail industry” through tech-based ideas, solutions and tools.

British Fashion Council chief executive, Caroline Rush said: “With so much innovation taking place across the industry, it is important for us to take time to reflect and celebrate the great talents that are moving us forward. I look forward to uncovering this year’s top innovators and true disruptors.”

There are six awards, covering best integration of digital, and technology into the in-store experience to the most engaging campaign launch, as well as the best startup set to disrupt fashion in 2017.

One of the hotly contested awards is the ‘Beyond the Runway’, which celebrates the most engaging campaign that has increased brand awareness and sees Burberry’s Makers House up against high street favourite H&M for its 360 live stream. The other nominees in this category includes British Vogue Chatbot and Pictofit and Sabinna Studios for its interactive, augmented reality fashion experience.

The ‘Master of Mobile’ award features Agent Provocateur WhatsApp Ménage à Trois, the Dressing Room by Gap Augmented Reality App, Rimmel London Get the Look App and the Pinterest Lens for the most innovative use of mobile.

While Missguided it up against Charlotte Tilbury, Wah Nails + DVTK and Yun Eyewear for the ‘Bytes and Bricks’ accolade honouring the best integration of digital, and technology into the in-store experience.

The ‘Digital Coalition’ award, which celebrates the best brand and tech collaboration, see London Fashion Week label Fyodor Golan and its Miximaliste.com collaboration nominated alongside Emma J Shipley and Meshmerise, Ted Baker, Wirewax and Happy Finish, as well as Tommy Hilfiger and Slyce.

One of the most anticipated awards will be ‘The Game Changer’ which highlights a start-up company that Decoded Fashion expects to “disrupt fashion”. The start-ups nominated include MishiPay, Restocks, ChatShopper GmbH, and Sewbo.

The final award will be the event’s highest honour, ‘The Visionary’ that will be presented to a brand “spearheading innovation, disrupting the norm and changing the face of the industry as we know it”.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Fay Cowan, brand and content director, Decoded Fashion, added: “Since we launched in 2012, it’s been our mission to bring you the disruptors, the innovators and the visionaries who are defining the future of Fashion and Tech. These awards are testament to this and to the incredible collaborations that continue to develop between these industries. The promise of AI, VR and mobile innovation is set to push fashion forward in 2017, which can been seen in our shortlist.”

The shortlist will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts from across both the fashion and tech industries including senior names from the British Fashion Council, Google, Topshop, Asos, Net-a-Porter, Instagram, Stylus and Harvey Nichols.

The Fashion Futures Awards 2017 ceremony will take place at IET, Savoy Place on May 16, the middle night of the Decoded Fashion London Summit.

Image: Fashion Futures Awards website