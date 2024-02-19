Fashion, glamour and glory: On the red carpet of the Berlinale

The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) will be showing over 280 films from 80 different countries until 25 February, an event that stars from all over the world will not want to miss. At the opening last week, international celebrities as well as more local figures provided multicultural flair on the red carpet of the theatre at Potsdamer Platz. They were joined by the looks of numerous fashion houses that made the star-studded line-up shine.

Kick-off with a star cast

The festival's main competition for the Golden Bear Award kicked off with the Irish-Belgian literary adaptation 'Small Things Like These', in which Irish actor Cillian Murphy starred alongside British actress Emily Watson. Murphy, who is in the running to potentially win an Oscar for his role in the historical film 'Oppenheimer', presented himself at the event in a look by Italian fashion house Versace. He wore the all-black suit under a mottled brown wool coat.

Watson seemed inspired by the androgynous trademark of German film icon Marlene Dietrich and opted for a simple suit with a white shirt. Yellow trainers from Japanese sports brand Onitsuka Tiger provided a striking colour accent and underlined the nonchalance of the outfit.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson and the film team of 'Small Things Like These' at the premiere. Credits: Richard Hübner/Berlinale 2024

Meanwhile, Luise Helm was not inspired by a German icon, but in German fashion herself. The actress, who also provides the voice dubbing for US actresses Megan Fox and Scarlett Johansson, appeared in a transparent mesh top embroidered with floral patterns by the young Berlin fashion label Kasia Kucharska. She teamed it with black pleated trousers. Heike Makatsch, on the other hand, chose a round-cut dress in pale pink by Stockholm fashion label Teurn Studios, giving the German actress a playful look. Black accessories, including a clutch by French designer Jérôme Dreyfuss, made for glamorous moments.

But it wasn't just fashion brands from the luxury segment that made an appearance. Toni Garrn, German model and actress, stunned in a neon yellow gown by Swedish fashion group H&M from 2021. The gown, which Garrn revealed on social media was recycled, featured a corsage that emphasised the silhouette under voluminous flounces. The store also sported white gold diamond earrings from Swiss jewellery retailer Bucherer.

Toni Garrn in H&M. Credits: Bucherer

Another eye-catcher was the Kenyan actress and filmmaker Lupita Nyong'o, who is the first black woman to chair the festival's jury as president. Her crisp white silk dress from Italian luxury fashion house Gucci proved that a beautiful back can be a statement in itself, a look that was tied together with rhinestone embellishments on the straps and edges.

Lupita Nyong’o in Gucci. Credits: Gucci

The actors Jannis Niewöhner and Jasmine Trinca, on the other hand, relied on the expressiveness of the colour black and appeared in subtle looks from the Italian fashion house Prada. Niewöhner's choice was a satin bomber jacket over a white branded logo shirt, while Trinca's long-sleeved dress featured a ruffle at the waist. Christiane Paul provided a rebellious contrast, showing a transparent iridescent skirt from Prada that revealed the tights worn underneath. She combined it with a knitted top, the brand's staple kitten heels and a light shoulder bag.

Jasmine Trinca, Christiane Paul and Jannis Niewöhner in Prada. Credits: Prada

The appearance of Italian fashion brands continued with Miu Miu, which was represented by the German actress Emilia Schüle and costume designer Aino Laberenz. Schüle's figure-hugging silk dress radiated calm and elegance, while Laberenz's glittering robe sparkled in competition with the photographers' flashlights. Countless rhinestones on transparent fabric created moments of brilliance, and there was also a red hobo bag with a logo. Cream-colored stockings and black patent leather pumps from the FW23/24 collection completed the look.

Emilia Schüle and Aino Laberenz in Miu Miu. Credits: Miu Miu

With Fendi, German actress Florence Kasumba found a dress that paid tribute to last year's Barbie trend and at the same time pays homage to Italian fashion. The pink dress from the Roman fashion house's FW24/25 collection featured a loose cut, elegant ruffles and a high leg slit.

Florence Kasumba in Fendi and Bucherer. Credits: Bucherer

Elsewhere, French tailoring was again at the forefront. The creative director for men's fashion at the French fashion house Dior, Kim Jones, outfitted the German actor Tom Wlaschiha with a blue suit and black leather derbies. German series 'Kleo' actress Jella Haase wore an asymmetric poplin blouse from Dior's SS24 collection with a beige skirt with abstract black floral motifs. Accessories from the brand complemented the outfit.