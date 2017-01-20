Fashion houses thank first lady Michelle Obama

With Donald Trump’s inauguration just around the corner, designers are reaching out and thanking Michelle Obama for the pleasure of dressing her over the years. Numerous elite brands and fashion houses have shown their support of our first lady for the past eight years through letters that are being shared through social media.

First Lady Michelle Obama has left a mark on American fashion that will forever be a part of her legacy. Here, J Crew shows their gratitude. Link in bio for more designer thank you notes written to the First Lady. #wwdeye #letterstomichelle A photo posted by WWD (@wwd) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:49am PST

"You inspire me and I am so proud to play a small part in your most extraordinary legacy." - Jason Wu #letterstomichelle A photo posted by WWD (@wwd) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

"I'm so proud for her to be representing my creations that are developed and made in America." @FLOTUS @ELLEmagazine https://t.co/KIIBy7vE6o pic.twitter.com/3TK1mNUFfz — Zac Posen (@Zac_Posen) January 17, 2017

"Over the past eight years, you have conveyed such strength, confidence and poise as First Lady. The selfless and exemplary work that you have done and the influence you are leaving behind will certainly not be forgotten!" - Marchesa #letterstomichelle A photo posted by WWD (@wwd) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Throughout the previous years, Michelle Obama has shown grace and class with her personal style. She has worn gowns from Marchesa, Zac Posen, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim and more. Many designers have felt honored to work with her in the past being able to represent her through fashion.

As Melania Trump is set to take over as the first lady of the United States, her legacy in fashion may stray differently from Michelle Obama’s as various designers have refused to dress her. However, in the upcoming inauguration, Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld have already been speculated to dress Melania. Whether or not she will leave an impact as great as Michelle Obama still remains to be seen.

Photo: Whitehouse.gov