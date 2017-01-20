Fashion houses thank first lady Michelle Obama

- Sara Ehlers |
With Donald Trump’s inauguration just around the corner, designers are reaching out and thanking Michelle Obama for the pleasure of dressing her over the years. Numerous elite brands and fashion houses have shown their support of our first lady for the past eight years through letters that are being shared through social media.
"I'm so proud for her to be representing my creations that are developed and made in America." @FLOTUS @ELLEmagazine https://t.co/KIIBy7vE6o pic.twitter.com/3TK1mNUFfz— Zac Posen (@Zac_Posen) January 17, 2017
Throughout the previous years, Michelle Obama has shown grace and class with her personal style. She has worn gowns from Marchesa, Zac Posen, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim and more. Many designers have felt honored to work with her in the past being able to represent her through fashion.
As Melania Trump is set to take over as the first lady of the United States, her legacy in fashion may stray differently from Michelle Obama’s as various designers have refused to dress her. However, in the upcoming inauguration, Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld have already been speculated to dress Melania. Whether or not she will leave an impact as great as Michelle Obama still remains to be seen.
Photo: Whitehouse.gov
