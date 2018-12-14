Fashion in the news: Brits are obsessed with Meghan Markle

Every Friday, FashionUnited selects the most interesting reads about the fashion industry published across UK and international news outlets. Here’s what you may have missed:

The Meghan Effect

As 2018 rolls to a close, many publications are looking back at most important news and trends of the year. This week, Google has given them a helping hand by unveiling its annual list of trending search queries. The results: Brits are obsessed with Meghan Markle. “Meghan Markle” was the year’s second most-searched term in the UK, second only to “World Cup”. She also topped the list of most-searched people and two terms related to her -- “royal wedding” and “royal baby” -- came first and second on the list of most-searched news terms, respectively.

Markle’s impact on the fashion industry this year has been undeniable. The Stella McCartney dress she wore for her wedding reception was so popular it prompted the fashion designer not only to release the dress commercially, but also to launch an entire bridal line. Givenchy, the fashion house responsible for Markle’s wedding dress, has just opened its first UK store, looking to benefit from the boost in popularity it got since the royal wedding. But how impactful is Meghan Markle to the fashion industry, exactly? Elle magazine took a deep dive into the true impact of “The Meghan Effect” this week.

Interesting interviews

Two prominent figures in the fashion industry were interviewed in UK media this week. The Week offered a closer look into Ralph Lauren’s world. This well-written piece is definitely worth a read for all those looking to understand who he is and how he’s come so far. Lauren is the only designer to have ever receive all of the highest honours from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). The second interview FashionUnited would like to recommend was published by The Telegraph: Miuccia Prada talked about family, football and trend predictions for 2019.

Want to stay up to date about the latest developments in the fashion industry? Sign up for FashionUnited’s newsletter!

Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP/ Pool