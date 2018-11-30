Fashion in the news: Did Americans’ fashion preferences elect Donald Trump?

Every Friday, FashionUnited selects the most interesting reads about the fashion industry published across UK and international news outlets. Here’s what you may have missed:

This week was shaken by the news that Cambridge Analytica may have used Facebook users’ fashion preferences to send them pro-Trump messages during the 2016 presidential campaign in the US. Christopher Wyle, Cambridge Analytica’s former director turned whistleblower, said during a fashion conference that people’s taste in fashion says so much about them that it can even indicate their level of susceptibility to populist political messaging. Several news outlets, including The Guardian , have covered the topic, analyzing the role of fashion in shaping our world view.

Read more: Cambridge Analytica used fashion brands to elect trump

Fast fashion under fire

Fast fashion’s throwaway culture continues to be criticized in the media, as MPs request brands like Boohoo, Asos and Missguided to provide details about their social and environmental practices. From Forbes to BBC and The Guardian , several articles have prompted readers to ask themselves whether it is ethical to pay 2 pounds for a T-shirt.

Want to stay up to date about the latest developments in the fashion industry? Sign up for FashionUnited’s newsletter!

Photo: Pixabay