Fashion Institute of Technology gala 2026: Strengthening industry-education connections

Fashion Institute of Technology hosted its 2026 annual gala in New York City, with Ciara serving as host and a live performance by Aloe Blacc.

The event brought together fashion and industry leaders to support educational initiatives and fundraising efforts for students. The gala also honoured Richard Dickson, recognising his leadership and contribution to the retail sector.

Held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, the evening focused on strengthening connections between industry and education while raising funds for scholarships and academic programmes. Organisers emphasised the role of the gala in expanding opportunities for emerging creatives and supporting the next generation of fashion professionals.

The programme featured tributes, networking opportunities and entertainment, culminating in a performance by Aloe Blacc. The event also highlighted mentorship and career-development initiatives designed to connect students with professionals from across the fashion and retail industries.

For fashion students and educators, the annual gala underscores how partnerships between education institutions and industry leaders can create scholarships, mentorship programmes and professional pathways within the fashion sector.