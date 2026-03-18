Fashion Law Institute Africa unveils Top 100 women shaping African fashion

The Fashion Law Institute Africa has released the third edition of its Top 100 Women in African Fashion list, recognising leading figures driving innovation, leadership and growth across the continent’s fashion industry.

Unveiled in Lagos in March 2026, the list highlights women working across a wide range of sectors, including fashion business, styling, modelling, textiles, sustainability, technology, education and fashion law—reflecting the full breadth of the industry’s value chain.

The initiative aims to spotlight the individuals shaping African fashion’s growing global influence, with the Institute noting that the honourees are “building businesses, changing laws, teaching the next generation, and reimagining what fashion means.”

Designers and policymakers

Among those recognised are policymakers and industry leaders such as Eme Bassey, alongside key figures including Funmi Ladipo of the Nigerian Fashion Council and Grace Efiong of the Fashion Law Institute Africa. Designers and entrepreneurs featured on the list include Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, founder of SoleRebels, and Reni Folawiyo, founder of the Alára concept store.

The 2026 edition expands its geographic scope, featuring honourees from countries including Rwanda, Egypt, Uganda, South Africa and Senegal, underscoring the increasingly pan-African nature of the industry.

The programme forms part of the Institute’s broader efforts to support the development of African fashion through education, advocacy and recognition of key industry contributors.