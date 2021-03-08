Fashion Makes Change launches 'Your Change Can Change Everything' to empower and educate women

Global fashion and retail brands link for consumer campaign ‘Your Change Can Change Everything’ in honor of International Women’s Day and support women’s empowerment and education in supply chain communities.

The initiative invites customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate when shopping at participating brands and retailers. Select brands will match those funds and or offer a donation on behalf of their customers.

The proceeds raised will support the Empower@Work Collaborative by implementing training programs for underrepresented women that address critical needs, including health, financial planning, problem-solving and decision-making, and gender equality. The training is designed specifically to manage the complex needs of women working in factories.

The campaign is apart of Fashion Makes Change, a philanthropic project created by the non-profit organization Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

The organization stated its reimagining how collaboration between brands and customers could affect change while providing consumers the opportunity to be part of the solution—tackling some of the world’s systemic challenges and driving responsible and sustainable business practices for all women working in the global supply chain.

Some participating brands include Michael Kors, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, Nordstrom, Theory, Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, The Coach Foundation, Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade New York, Everlane, Madewell, Kenneth Cole, and Abercrombie & Fitch.