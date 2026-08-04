Fashion marketing course recognised for AI integration at Central Michigan University

A fashion merchandising professor at Central Michigan University has received an international award for research exploring the integration of artificial intelligence into fashion education.

Dr. Seung-Eun (Joy) Lee, Professor in the Fashion Merchandising and Design programme, received the Best Oral Presentation award from the Korean Society of Clothing and Textiles for her presentation, Building AI Literacy in a Fashion Marketing Course: Pedagogical Implications, at the 2026 International Conference on Clothing and Textile.

The presentation examined how AI was incorporated into Lee's Fashion Advertising and Promotion course. Students used AI tools to analyse consumer culture, evaluate brand perception, assess advertising and marketing content, and develop marketing strategies. A central focus of the course was encouraging students to critically assess the accuracy, relevance and limitations of AI-generated outputs alongside learning how to use the technology effectively.

The course was developed as part of the Department of Fashion, Interior Design, and Merchandising's strategic AI learning initiative, led by department chair Tanya Domina. The initiative established a semester-long faculty cohort in which educators explored ways to integrate AI into their teaching and shared implementation strategies, challenges and student learning outcomes.

Lee, who also serves as Director of the university's Fashion Merchandising and Design Online Program, said the award reflects not only her own course innovation but also the department's wider commitment to faculty development, pedagogical innovation and preparing students for a rapidly evolving fashion industry.

The recognition highlights the increasing role of AI literacy in fashion education as institutions adapt curricula to equip students with both practical AI skills and the ability to critically evaluate emerging technologies.