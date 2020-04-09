Fashion Nova launches new philanthropic initiative

Fashion Nova launched a new charitable initiative, called Fashion Nova Cares, founded in partnership with pop icon Cardi B. The online retailer plans to help people in need by giving away 1,000 dollars every hour between now and May 20, 2020. It will donate a total of 1,000,000 dollars.

Those in need of assistance from Fashion Nova Cares can visit the retailer's website to share their stories for qualification. The retailer recognizes that many are struggling to pay bills and purchase essentials such as food and medicine to support themselves and their families. To help with this, Fashion Nova will select 24 applicants each day for the duration of its program and distribute individual checks.

"We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus," Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, said in a statement. "Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."

He continued, "Our Fashion Nova Cares initiative will continue beyond the current challenges of Covid-19 with additional endeavors and programs that will further help make a positive impact in people's lives."