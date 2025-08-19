Fashion Retail Academy celebrates 20th anniversary with ambassador appointments

The Fashion Retail Academy (FRA) has announced the appointment of five new ambassadors as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The appointments aim to strengthen the academy’s industry links and highlight its role in preparing students for careers in fashion and retail.

The new ambassadors include Ian McGarrigle, founder and chairman of the World Retail Congress; Martin Newman, retail speaker, author and advisor; Hash Ladha, former CEO of Jigsaw; Rokeya Khanum, fashion designer and founder of Khanum’s; and Liam Price, global ecommerce director at AllSaints and John Varvatos.

Fashion Retail Academy appoints new Ambassadors Credits: Fashion Retail Academy

FRA appoints 5 new ambassadors

According to the academy, the ambassadorships are voluntary roles designed to raise its profile, extend its network of industry partners, and support students as they enter the sector. CEO and principal Lee Lucas said the initiative reflects the FRA’s commitment to working closely with industry professionals: “Our deep connections with industry have always been a core pillar of our success in creating the next generation of fashion and retail leaders,” he noted in a press release.

Founded in 2005 with support from Marks & Spencer, Next, Tesco’s F&F, Arcadia and Experian, the FRA has trained more than 13,000 students for entry-level roles in fashion and retail. The academy reports that 94 percent of its further education graduates are employed or continue in study within six months of completing their courses. It currently works with over 250 brands across the fashion spectrum, from high street to luxury.

The announcement follows the appointment of Lord Rose, former Marks & Spencer chief executive, as the FRA’s first patron in 2024.