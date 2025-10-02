Fashion Retail Academy marks 20th anniversary at House of Lords

LONDON, Oct 2, 2025 — The Fashion Retail Academy (FRA) marked its 20th anniversary on Oct. 1 with an event at the House of Lords hosted by Lord Rose, Chair of EG Group and former CEO of Marks & Spencer.

Founded in 2005 through a partnership between government and retailers including Marks & Spencer, Experian, Arcadia, F&F and Next, the FRA provides industry-focused post-16 education in fashion and retail.

The Academy reports enrolment of more than 4,000 students in 2025, up from its first intake of 50, and says over 27,000 students have graduated since its launch. Current figures show a 99% pass rate and 93% of graduates in work or further study within six months.

At the event, industry partners including Primark, Harrods, Asos, Next, TK Maxx and River Island were acknowledged for contributing to a new scholarships and bursaries fund to support access to fashion retail education.

Lee Lucas, CEO and Principal of the FRA, said the milestone was an opportunity to reflect on the institution’s progress and future plans.

The FRA is part of the Education For Industry Group, which also includes the London College of Beauty Therapy, EFI Training and EFI Awards.