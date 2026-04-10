Fashion Revolution shutters UK arm, pivots focus to global network

Not-for-profit organisation Fashion Revolution, known for global campaigns championing supply chain transparency and workers rights, has confirmed the closure of its UK arm as it looks to decentralise operations.

In a post on LinkedIn, the organisation said it has decided to wind down the operations of Fashion Revolution CIC–i.e. Community Interest Company, a title for UK social enterprises that use profits and assets for public benefit–in favour of “a more federated, globally coordinated, and locally led next phase of the work”.

While noting the pivot towards a broader outlook, Fashion Revolution also acknowledged the currently challenging funding and operating context in the UK, stating that such setbacks had prompted the move to dissolve this arm of the business.

Challenging funding landscape threatens supply chain campaigners

Founded in 2013 by British designers Carry Somers and Orsola de Castro–who stepped down from their director roles in 2022–Fashion Revolution has become a globally recognised entity pushing for transparency, safety, and fair wages in the fashion supply chain. Its formation served as a direct response to the Rana Plaza disaster, during which over 1,100 people were killed in the Bangladesh garment factory’s collapse.

In honour of the victims, the organisation launched the annual event Fashion Revolution Day, which later became Fashion Revolution Week, starting on the anniversary of the tragedy, April 24, and taking place across 80 countries. This year, the campaign “aims to re-ignite hope” by addressing misleading claims in the fashion industry and aimless promises from world leaders.

The week-long activation is one of a number of notable campaigns hosted by the not-for-profit. The “#WhoMadeMyClothes” initiative was another long-term project that had called for brands to divulge more information about the individuals who create their garments. The campaign garnered responses from over 3,800 global brands.

Fashion Revolution to live on through stronger local leadership

While Fashion Revolution’s impact is clear, it is one of a handful of ethical and environmental organisations struggling in the face of a complex funding landscape. The dissolution of its UK arm comes on the back of the closure of another ethical production campaigner, Remake. The US organisation, known for its #PayUp and #NoNewClothes initiatives, closed its doors earlier this year, citing insufficient sustainable funding as the cause.

However, akin to Remake, which intends to continue efforts largely via social media, Fashion Revolution will live on, albeit with a more international mindset. In its statement, the organisation said it will move into the next phase “through the strength of its global network”, backed by “stronger local leadership and continued global coordination”.

“We hope this next phase strengthens collective commitment to transforming the fashion industry and enables the movement’s work to continue with renewed focus and shared ownership,” the statement read.