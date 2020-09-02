Fashion Run launched to raise funds for BFC Foundation

The inaugural Fashion Run has been launched to take place during London Fashion Week to raise vital funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation.

The Fashion Run is asking anyone who loves fashion to do a 5K run, between September 18 and 22, to raise funds to support the UK fashion industry.

The fundraising run will not only provide funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation but will also ask runners to select one other charity to support from their sponsorship donations. This year’s chosen charities are: MTV Staying Alive, Mermaids, Wild At Heart Foundation, Chicken Shed Theatre, Rays Of Sunshine, AKT, Diana Award, Dress For Success, Great Ormond Street and The Stroke Association.

Nick Ede, founder of the Fashion Run, said in a statement: “I designed the Fashion Run to help inject a dose of positivity into 2020. We’re so happy to be partnering with Caroline Rush and the British Fashion Council on the first-ever Fashion Run.

“Charities up and down the country have been affected by Covid 19 and if the Fashion Run can help people then let it, as it's all about the three f’s Fashion, Fitness and Fundraising.”

Organisers are billing the event as the “Coachella of running” and are asking for anyone who loves the fashion world, from designers, brands, make-up artists, influencers, hairstylists, models, stylists and fashion lovers everywhere to take part in the 5K run.

Participants have to pay a one-off payment of 25 pounds to cover the donation to the British Fashion Council Foundation and a Fashion Run 2020 pack, which will consist of an exclusive T-shirt designed by fashion designer Julien Macdonald in conjunction with Hit + Run, the ethically sourced T-shirt company.

Runners can choose to run the full distance in one go or break it up over the space of the five days.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “The Fashion Run creates something positive, proactive and fun and is designed to give back to the industry. Funds raised will be used to support brands and fashion talent all over the country. It is something we should all get involved with and I can’t wait to celebrate fitness, fashion and fundraising in a year that has been difficult and challenging for all of us.”

Images: courtesy of the Fashion Run