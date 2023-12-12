Fashion school TMO introduces associate degree Fashion Business Professional

Fashion business school TMO in the Netherlands is adding a new degree programme to its offering. This will be a two-year associate degree Fashion Business Professional, as per the school. The degree programme will start in February 2024.

The course was launched in response to direct requests from the school's network. "There is a great need for people with solid knowledge of the fashion industry, who at the same time have a hands-on mentality - and that is exactly what our Fashion Business Professionals will soon enter the professional field with," Yvonne Kanters, director-executive of TMO Fashion Business School, said in a statement.

“We work closely with fashion (retail) entrepreneurs and often speak to former students. They share their knowledge and experience, as well as their questions. This way, students always receive up-to-date education and a diverse and realistic picture of the latest developments, needs and trends in the industry," she continued.

As TMO, we see it as our mission to contribute to a sustainable fashion world. With this programme, we do that by training future-ready young professionals who are both innovative and entrepreneurial."

In the press release, the school stressed that the new programme emphasises practical skills and combines broad basic industry knowledge with business administration. Those wishing to enrol for the associate degree programme must have completed a previous education at the Dutch levels of secondary school education MBO4 (four years of vocational training), HAVO (higher professional education) or VWO (preparatory scientific education).

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.