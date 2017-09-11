Fashion Scout and Asos launch ‘discovery’ competition

London-based emerging designer platform Fashion Scout is teaming up with Asos to launch the 2017 Fashion Discovery competition, which will offer two winners the change to sell their collections on the Asos website.

The competition, now in its second year, is aimed at supporting and nurturing emerging talent and is looking for UK brands that have been trading for less than five years and display “originality, commerciality, personality and entrepreneurial air”.

The winners, who will be chosen by a panel of judges including Asos womenswear director Jo Hunt, blogger Susie Lau, and Lazy Oaf founder Gemma Shiel, and will receive a 50,000 pounds cash prize, as well as the opportunity to sell an edit of their collections on the Asos website.

In addition, the two winners will receive 12 months of mentoring support from Asos, providing insight and advice from key areas of the online retailer’s expertise including retail, content, marketing, and sourcing.

Alongside the two chosen winners there will also be a ‘people pick’, selected by the public from the 10 finalists, who's collection will also be sold on Asos.

Last year’s winning brands Hanger and Elissa Poppy will make their debut on Asos this September.

Applications for the first stage closes on October 30, with the two winners announced in May 2018.

Images: courtesy of Asos/Fashion Scout